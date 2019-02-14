|
BLACKWELL Stephen Maurice Passed away peacefully at home on
1 st February 2019, aged 65 years.
Beloved husband of Linda,
dad of Donna, Tony and Michael, grandfather of Alexandria and Henry and gramps of Lillia and Eliana.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
in the Drayton Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium
on Friday 8th March 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but
if desired, donations in memory of Stephen may be made to
Bowel Cancer UK.
These may be made at the service or
online at stephen-blackwell.muchloved.com
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road,
Rugby, CV22 7AL
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 14, 2019
