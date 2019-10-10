Home

Sheila Bird Notice
BIRD Sheila Margaret
(nee Cornish) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 1st October 2019 aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter Bird.
Funeral service to take place at
St Johns Church, Frieth on Friday
1st November 2019 at 11.30am
followed by a burial in the Churchyard.
Flowers or donations for
St Clare's Hospice may be sent c/o
Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane,
Great Dunmow CM6 1XS
Tel 01371 874518.
Alternatively, please visit www.drobinson.co.uk to make a donation on Sheila's In Memory pages.
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 10, 2019
