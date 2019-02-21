|
|
|
TRIMBLE Sarah Selina Died peacefully at
Northampton General Hospital on
9th February 2019, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late John and
loving mother of Carol and John , grandmother of Sally, Katy, Holly, Victoria and Alexander.
The Funeral Service will take place at Holy Cross Church, Daventry, on Tuesday 26th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent please to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors, 188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB. Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 21, 2019
