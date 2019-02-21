Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Trimble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Trimble

Notice Condolences

Sarah Trimble Notice
TRIMBLE Sarah Selina Died peacefully at
Northampton General Hospital on
9th February 2019, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late John and
loving mother of Carol and John , grandmother of Sally, Katy, Holly, Victoria and Alexander.
The Funeral Service will take place at Holy Cross Church, Daventry, on Tuesday 26th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent please to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors, 188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB. Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.