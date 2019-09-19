Home

FENN ROY ALLEN Passed away peacefully
on 12th September 2019
aged 87 years & now reunited with his beloved wife Hilda.
Loving Father to Barry & Diane.
Treasured Grandad
to Andrew, Michael,
Christopher & Matthew &
Great Grandad to Isaac and Daisy.
A much loved and respected man who will be sadly missed.

The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 3rd October 2019 at
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel, Rugby at 2pm.

Donations if desired, in aid of Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital
maybe left at the service or sent to
Co-operative Funeralcare

All enquiries to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street, Daventry NN11 4HT
Tel. 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Sept. 19, 2019
