|
|
|
Bodily Ronald Thomas
(Ron) Of Everdon.
Passed peacefully away on
22nd October
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
much loved dad of Richard, Andrew and Alison and a dearly loved
grandad and great-grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church Everdon,
on Friday 15th November at 11.00am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired please for
The Salvation Army
may be sent please to
John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester,
Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 31, 2019