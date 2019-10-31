Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Everdon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bodily
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Bodily

Notice Condolences

Ronald Bodily Notice
Bodily Ronald Thomas
(Ron) Of Everdon.
Passed peacefully away on
22nd October
aged 89 years.

Beloved husband of Doreen,
much loved dad of Richard, Andrew and Alison and a dearly loved
grandad and great-grandad.

The Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church Everdon,
on Friday 15th November at 11.00am.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired please for
The Salvation Army
may be sent please to
John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester,
Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -