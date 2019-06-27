|
BRISTOW Peter John Dear husband of Joyce.
Passed away at
Northampton General Hospital on Thursday 20th June aged 94 years.
Sadly missed by all his family & friends.
The funeral will be held at
St Lawrence's Church, Long Buckby at 2.30 pm on Wednesday 10th July 2019.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation
may be given at the Church Service.
Following the service all are welcome to Long Buckby Rugby Club.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT, tel 01327 707905.
Published in Daventry Express on June 27, 2019
