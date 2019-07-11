|
Smith Patricia Sadly passed away in
Northampton General Hospital,
with her family around her,
on 5th July 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late Trevor Smith, and a much loved Mum and Nanny.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 16th July at
Daventry Holy Cross Church
at 11.45am, followed by interment
in Welton Road Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome, or donations in lieu of flowers to Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund (No. 1165702) may be left in the church or sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on July 11, 2019