Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:45
Daventry Holy Cross Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Smith

Notice Condolences

Patricia Smith Notice
Smith Patricia Sadly passed away in
Northampton General Hospital,
with her family around her,
on 5th July 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late Trevor Smith, and a much loved Mum and Nanny.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 16th July at
Daventry Holy Cross Church
at 11.45am, followed by interment
in Welton Road Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome, or donations in lieu of flowers to Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund (No. 1165702) may be left in the church or sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.