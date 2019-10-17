|
|
|
JENNINGS Patricia Annette
'Paddy' Passed away in Northampton General Hospital on 29th September 2019,
aged 92 years.
The Committal Service will take place on Monday 21st October, 12.00 Noon,
at Banbury Crematorium.
A Service to celebrate Paddy's life
will be held at St Peter & St Paul
Church , Preston Capes, 1.30pm,
on Tuesday 22nd October 2019.
Dress code to be brightly
coloured clothing please.
Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, in memory of Paddy, payable to 'Blue Cross Animal Shelter' may be left in the Church collection or sent c/o
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors
17 High St., Daventry, Northamptonshire. NN11 4 BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 17, 2019