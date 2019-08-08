|
EMERY (née Capell)
Patricia Rosalind Sadly passed away in
Northampton
General Hospital,
on 27th July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of Frank,
and much loved Mum of Caroline and Linda, friend of Steve,
and an adored Nan and Great Nan.
Now at peace after a brief illness.
Funeral to be held on
Friday 16th August at 2pm at
St Martin's Church, Welton
followed by interment at
Welton Village Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Towers and Son, Church Street, Crick, NN6 7TP.
01788 822349
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 8, 2019