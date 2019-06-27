Home

GRAVER Pamela Laura
(Pam) On June 16th 2019
suddenly but peacefully in Northampton General Hospital,
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of Derrick
and a much loved
mum, nanny and great nanny.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at St Mary the Virgin Church, Woodford Halse on
Friday, 5th July at 1.00pm.
Private cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Diabetes UK may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Daventry Express on June 27, 2019
