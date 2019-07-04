|
|
|
SHERRIFF Olive Of Daventry
Loving wife of the late Stan Sherriff
Much loved Aunt and
special friend to many.
Passed away on
on 20 th June 2019,
aged 84 years.
The Funeral Service will take place at
The Holy Cross Church, Daventry
On Thusday 18th July 2019 at 9.30am.
Followed by committal at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 11am.
No flowers at her own request,
only white Heather.
Donations if desired to
Westgate Care Home.
Enquiries to The Co-Operative Funeralcare, 8 High Street
Daventry NN11 4HT
Tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on July 4, 2019