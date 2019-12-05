|
|
|
CASEY Michael Raymond Passed away peacefully at home
on 25th November 2019,
with his family around him,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Geraldine,
much loved dad to John and Dean and loving pops to all his grandchildren.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 12th December at
St. Mary the Virgin Church,
Staverton at 11.00am followed by interment in the churchyard.
No flowers please, but donations will
be gratefully received for the Hospice of St. Francis, Berkhamsted who lovingly cared for Michael -
please follow the link below for
Mike's tribute page https://
Michael-casey1.muchloved.com
in lieu of flowers, or donations may be left in the church or sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG.
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Dec. 5, 2019