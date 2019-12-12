Home

Mary Williams

Notice Condolences

Mary Williams Notice
WILLIAMS MARY BARBARA Formerly of
Daventry and Long Buckby, passed away in
Northampton General Hospital on
4th December 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Fred Williams and a much loved Mum and Nanny -
will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

The funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd December in
The Drayton Room of Rainsbrook Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK may be left in the chapel, or sent c/o John Ward & Son , Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Dec. 12, 2019
