SMITH Mary On October 21st 2019, passed away
peacefully at Longlands Care Centre, aged 90 years with her family by her side. Mother to Angela, Neil and Michael, Grandma to Marcus, William, Simone, James, Michael, Harry and Mia and sister to Dick and Janet.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at
St Peter & St Paul Church, Abington, Northampton at 11.30am.
No flowers by request, however, donations if desired to
Dogs Trust and the
British Heart Foundation may be
left in the church, or sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 7, 2019