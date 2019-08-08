|
|
|
SCOTT MARY Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on 27th July 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Pete Scott and a much loved mum to Michelle and
son-in-law Mark. Will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 15th August at Daventry Holy Cross Church at 11.30am, followed by interment in Welton Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Mary to Parkinson's UK, may
be left in the church or sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 8, 2019