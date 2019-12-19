Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
15:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rabin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rabin

Notice Condolences

Margaret Rabin Notice
RABIN Margaret Alice
'Young Margie' Passed away peacefully on
13th December 2019
aged 99 years.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 7h January 2020 at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to The Salvation Army.

Grateful thanks to everyone, especially the staff of Brownlands Nursing Home for all their loving care.

All enquiries to :
Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street
Daventry
NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -