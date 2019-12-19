|
|
|
RABIN Margaret Alice
'Young Margie' Passed away peacefully on
13th December 2019
aged 99 years.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 7h January 2020 at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to The Salvation Army.
Grateful thanks to everyone, especially the staff of Brownlands Nursing Home for all their loving care.
All enquiries to :
Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street
Daventry
NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Dec. 19, 2019