BOUGHTON Margaret Nellie
Sadly passed away at home on
4th March 2019, aged 92 years.
Much loved and missed by family and friends. Reunited with her beloved husband Bob.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 22nd March at 11 am at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel, Ashlawn Road, Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5QQ.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired will go to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Towers and Son Funeral Service
01788 822349
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 14, 2019
