BOOTH Leslie Terence Les passed away peacefully at home on 8th December 2019, aged 87 years.
A loving father & much loved grandad, he will be very sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 6th January 2020, 12.30pm,
at the Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Les, payable to 'Prostate Cancer UK', may be left in the collection box or sent c/o
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High St., Daventry, Northamptonshire, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Dec. 19, 2019