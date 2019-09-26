Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Murtagh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Murtagh

Notice Condolences

Lesley Murtagh Notice
MURTAGH Lesley
(née Chandler) Passed away suddenly at home on
12th September 2019, aged 65 years.

Sadly missed by brother Martin,
niece and nephew
Alexa and Chris and family.

The funeral service will take place on Monday 30th September at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 2.45pm.
(Dress code to be bright
colours please).

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Chucky's Cat Rescue
may be left in the chapel, or sent c/o
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4RT
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.