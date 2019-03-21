Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00
Byfield Church
Kathleen Watson Notice
WATSON Kathleen On March 13th 2019,
peacefully at home,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of Dennis,
loving mum to Lynda and Liz.
Much loved nan to Joe
and a dear sister to Denis.
Funeral service to take place
at Byfield Church on Monday,
25th March at 11.00am.
Interment to follow in
Byfield Burial Ground.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Byfield Medical Centre and the
Air Ambulance may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424
or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 21, 2019
