HARRIS Kate Of Woodford Halse,
passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
15th November 2019, aged 73 years.
The devoted wife of the late Robert,
loving Mum to Jane and Lynne.
Much loved Gabby to Robert Paul,
Mark, Gavin, Michael and Soryah.
Kate will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at St Mary the Virgin Church,
Woodford Halse on
Friday 6th December at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
The Salvation Army Soup
Kitchen (Northampton).
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 28, 2019