Joyce Dalton

Joyce Dalton Notice
DALTON Joyce Lillian Peacefully on 24th May 2019, aged 92 years.
She will be sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Holy Cross Church, Byfield on Wednesday, 19th June at 11.30am, followed by committal at
Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to Byfield Medical Centre may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Daventry Express on June 6, 2019
