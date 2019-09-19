|
|
|
HARRISON Joseph
Joseph passed away on
Wednesday 28th August,
aged 99 years.
The funeral service will take place
at All Saints Church, Braunston
on Friday 4th October at
2pm followed by a Private Cremation Service at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Adored Father of Elisabeth,
adored Father and Grandfather.
Joseph will be sadly missed
by all his friends and family.
Donations in memory of Joseph
may be made to SAAFA
at the service.
Family flowers only by request.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Daventry Express on Sept. 19, 2019