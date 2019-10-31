Home

John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30
Our Lady of Charity & St Augustine RC Church
Daventry
1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
John Worth Notice
WORTH John Anthony 17th August 1936 - 22nd October 2019

John passed away peacefully on 22nd October at the Angela Grace Care Centre surrounded by his family.

John's funeral will take place on Monday 4th November. 11.30am at
Our Lady of Charity & St Augustine
RC Church, Daventry, followed by burial at Welton Road Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
A.G.E. Nursing Home Ltd.,
may be left in the church or sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 31, 2019
