John Nicholson Notice
NICHOLSON John Anthony Rylands Peacefully in
Bournemouth on
Tuesday 12th November 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Vivienne,
father of Robert, grandfather of Isabel. He will be sadly missed by
all his family and all that knew him.
His funeral will be held at
Bournemouth Crematorium on Thursday 28th November at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations made
payable to the NSPCC.
may be sent to:
Head & Wheble Funeral Directors
1a Oxford Road, Lansdowne,
Bournemouth, BH8 8EY.
Tel: 01202 551190
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 28, 2019
