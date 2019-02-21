Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Resources
More Obituaries for John Humphreys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Humphreys

Notice Condolences

John Humphreys Notice
HUMPHREYS John William Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on 16th February 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of June and a loving Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad,
will be very sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 7th March in The Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium at 11.00am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons UK may be left in the chapel, or sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG, Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.