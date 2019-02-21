|
HUMPHREYS John William Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on 16th February 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of June and a loving Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad,
will be very sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 7th March in The Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium at 11.00am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons UK may be left in the chapel, or sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG, Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 21, 2019
