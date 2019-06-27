|
CROWTHER JOHN Sadly passed away in
The John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on 18th June 2019. Dearly loved husband of Jean,
loving Dad of Nicola and Matthew
and much loved Grumps of Josh.
The funeral service will take place at the Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Monday 1st July at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be
split between The Oxford Heart Centre at The John Radcliffe and
The Cardiology Department at Northampton General Hospital c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on June 27, 2019
