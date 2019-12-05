Home

John Courtney Notice
COURTNEY JOHN Passed away peacefully
in Westlands Care Home
on 21st November 2019,
aged 77 years.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Rita and his family and friends

The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th December at 3.30pm
in The Drayton Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium.

Donations to Dementia UK may be left at the service or via https://john-william-courtney.muchloved.com/

All enquiries
The Co-operative Funeralcare
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL,
Tel 01788 576099
Published in Daventry Express on Dec. 5, 2019
