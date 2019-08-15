Home

John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:45
Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor
Joe Dunkley

Joe Dunkley Notice
DUNKLEY Joe Passed away peacefully on
5th August 2019, aged 90 years.
A much loved Dad & Pap,
he will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 23rd August 2019, 11.45am,
at the Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu, in memory of Joe, payable to 'National Kidney Federation' may be left in the Chapel collection or sent c/o John Ward & Son Funeral Directors, 17 High St., Daventry, Northamptonshire. NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 15, 2019
