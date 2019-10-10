|
|
|
TUCK Joan
(nee Hirons) Passed away peacefully
at home
on 24th September 2019
aged 91 years.
Beloved mum of Marilyn,
Linda and Robert.
Loving grandmother,
great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral to take place on
Tuesday 15th October, 12.30pm, Drayton Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Family flowers only please.
At Joan's request
black need not to be worn.
Enquiries to
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High St, Daventry NN11 4BG
tel 01327 829388
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 10, 2019