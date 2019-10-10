Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:30
Drayton Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium
Rugby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Tuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Tuck

Notice Condolences

Joan Tuck Notice
TUCK Joan
(nee Hirons) Passed away peacefully
at home
on 24th September 2019
aged 91 years.
Beloved mum of Marilyn,
Linda and Robert.
Loving grandmother,
great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral to take place on
Tuesday 15th October, 12.30pm, Drayton Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Family flowers only please.
At Joan's request
black need not to be worn.
Enquiries to
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High St, Daventry NN11 4BG
tel 01327 829388
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.