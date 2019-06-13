Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00
St Augustines Roman Catholic Church
Joan Sach Notice
SACH Joan Bernice Passed away 26th May 2019
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of Jim.
Much loved Mother to Carol, John, Michael and the late Christopher.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 25th June at 11am in
St Augustines Roman Catholic Church.
A private committal will follow.

No flowers please, donations
if desired in memory of Joan for Alzheimer's Society may be left at the service or sent to :
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on June 13, 2019
