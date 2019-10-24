|
|
|
Buttle Joan Doreen Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 9th October,
aged 90 years.
Teacher for 37 years at
West Haddon Primary School.
Will be greatly missed by her sister Jean, brother-in-law Gilbert and 3 generations of nephews and nieces.
Cremation will take place
privately followed by funeral
service on 5th November at
Holy Cross Church at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St John Ambulance may be left
in church or sent c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry.
Telephone 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 24, 2019