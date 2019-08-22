|
GREEN Jacqueline Sarah Passed away peacefully,
aged 90 years.
A well known and respected member of the Braunston Village community she will be very sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 29th August 2019, 10.30am, in the Drayton Room of Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Jackie's life will be held at
All Saints Church, Braunston, 12.30pm, on Wednesday 4th September 2019.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jackie, payable to Friends of All Saints Church, Braunston,
may be left in the collection or sent
c/o John Ward & Son Funeral Directors 17 High St., Daventry, Northamptonshire, NN11 4BG Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 22, 2019