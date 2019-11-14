Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Wells

Notice Condolences

Jack Wells Notice
WELLS JACK Sadly passed away
on 1st November 2019,
aged 92 years.

Loving Husband of Margaret,
Father to Jeff and Allison,
Father in law to Sharon,
much loved Grand-dad to Julia,
Sallie, Clare, Nicola and Amy
and Great Grandad.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday the 28th November 2019 at
10.30am at Daventry Methodist Church followed by the committal at
Welton Road Cemetery.

Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, in memory
of Jack can be made to Northamptonshire Health
& Charitable Fund Creaton Ward.

All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street
Daventry
NN11 4HT
Tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -