|
|
|
WELLS JACK Sadly passed away
on 1st November 2019,
aged 92 years.
Loving Husband of Margaret,
Father to Jeff and Allison,
Father in law to Sharon,
much loved Grand-dad to Julia,
Sallie, Clare, Nicola and Amy
and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday the 28th November 2019 at
10.30am at Daventry Methodist Church followed by the committal at
Welton Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, in memory
of Jack can be made to Northamptonshire Health
& Charitable Fund Creaton Ward.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street
Daventry
NN11 4HT
Tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 14, 2019