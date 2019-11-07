Home

BENT Jack (John) of Long Buckby,
passed away on
29th October 2019 at Northampton General Hospital.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila,
much loved dad of Amanda,
James and Terry.
The funeral service will take place at Counties Crematorium,
Towcester Road, Milton Malsor, Northampton NN4 9RN on Wednesday 20th November at 10.15am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Kidney Research UK.
Tower and Sons Funeral Directors, Crick. Tel 01788 822349.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 7, 2019
