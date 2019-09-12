|
|
|
FOSTER Irene Mary
"Mary" (Formerly of Merton Road, Daventry).
Passed away in Brampton View Care Home, Chapel Brampton, on
4th September 2019, aged 92 years.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 30th September at
St. Martin's Church, Welton at 12.45pm, followed by interment in
Welton Road Cemetery.
All floral tributes welcome, may be sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors, 17 High Street,
Daventry, NN11 4BG.
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Sept. 12, 2019