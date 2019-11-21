Home

Peasgood and Skeates Sarah Claridge
617 Newmarket Road
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire CB58PA
01223 415255
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
14:00
St. Martin's Church
Welton
Inger Ruffell Notice
Ruffell Inger Birgitta Inger passed away peacefully at Cambridge Manor Care Home on November 3rd 2019, aged 80.
Beloved wife of Richard, mother of Christina and Elizabeth and grandmother of three grandsons.
A Memorial Service will take place at
St. Martin's Church, Welton on
Tuesday 26th November at 2pm, followed by tea in the Village Hall.
No flowers please. If desired, donations to Gift of Sight Charity can be made by cash or cheque at the service or online at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
/in-memory-pages.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 21, 2019
