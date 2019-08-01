|
|
|
AUSTIN Hilda May Passed away peacefully on
24th July 2019, aged 100 years.
Will be sadly missed by her family; daughter Barbara, son Ronny,
son-in-law Mick, grandchildren,
great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 7th August at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to W.N.A.A. (Northamptonshire & Warwickshire Air Ambulance) may be left in
the chapel, or sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 1, 2019