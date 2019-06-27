Home

Hazel North Notice
NORTH Hazel Margaret Peacefully passed away at Northampton General Hospital aged 89 years, and her family wanted to pay tribute to a dearly loved wife of her late husband Peter, doting mother and mother in-law to her son Alan and daughter in-law Helen, proud grandmother of grandchildren Sarah, Stephen and Mark and great grandmother to Lilly, Alyssa, Emilia, Georgia, Callum and Harry, and will sadly be missed by all.

Her funeral service will take place at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton on Wednesday 3rd July at 1.15pm

Family flowers only please.
We would ask that any desired donations for the Air Ambulance Service be sent to John White,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants, NN12 6DB.
Tel: 01327 359266.
Published in Daventry Express on June 27, 2019
