BATES Gary John

25/09/2016



On the anniversary of

the day you went away.



Today's the anniversary

of the day I lost you,

And for a time it felt though

my life had ended too.

But loss has taught me many things,

And now I face each day,

With hope and happy memories,

To help me on my way.

And although I'm full of sadness

that you're no longer here,

Your influence still guides me

and I still feel you near.

What we shared will never die,

It lives within my heart

bringing strength and comfort,

while we are apart.



From Samantha, Robert

and all the family xxx Published in Daventry Express on Sept. 26, 2019