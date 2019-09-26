Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Bates

Memories Condolences

Gary Bates Memories
BATES Gary John
25/09/2016

On the anniversary of
the day you went away.

Today's the anniversary
of the day I lost you,
And for a time it felt though
my life had ended too.
But loss has taught me many things,
And now I face each day,
With hope and happy memories,
To help me on my way.
And although I'm full of sadness
that you're no longer here,
Your influence still guides me
and I still feel you near.
What we shared will never die,
It lives within my heart
bringing strength and comfort,
while we are apart.

From Samantha, Robert
and all the family xxx
Published in Daventry Express on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.