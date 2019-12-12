|
COMERFORD Gail Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on
27th November 2019, aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of Bernie, loving mum to Daniel & his wife Bea and sister Sue; she will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 7th January 2020,
1.00pm, in the Avon Room of
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Gail, payable to 'Friends of Danetre Hospital' may be left in the Chapel collection or sent
c/o John Ward & Son Funeral Directors, 17 High St., Daventry, Northamptonshire. NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Dec. 12, 2019