Collyer Eric Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on
19th March 2019 , aged 97 years.
He will be very sadly missed by his close friends and all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 5th April 2019 , 11.30am , at the Daventry Holy Cross Church , followed by Committal in the Drayton Room of Rainsbrook Crematorium.
No flowers please by request. Donations in memory of Eric , payable to R.N.L.I. , may be left in the Church collection or sent c/o
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors ,
17 High St., Daventry. NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 28, 2019
