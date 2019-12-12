|
|
|
Brennecker Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on
13th November 2019
after a short illness.
The family would like to thank
all those at the Jim Gillespie Care Home
in Rugby, who made her last few
months very homely and comfortable.
The Funeral Service is to be held at the
Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton on
10th December 2019 at 10:15am.
Guests are welcome to share thoughts
and memories afterwards at the
Long Buckby Community Centre
from 12 noon, where some light
refreshments will be available and
the village museum will also be open.
Family flowers only please but kindly please make donations for the
British Heart Foundation and
The Alzheimer's Society instead.
All enquiries to
Heart of England Co-operative
Funeralcare, 8 High Street,
Daventry, NN11 4HT
tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Dec. 12, 2019