Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Lattaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Lattaway

Notice Condolences

Eileen Lattaway Notice
LATTAWAY Eileen Marie Sadly passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on 24th February 2019, aged 75 years.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 8th March in The Avon Room
of Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Rugby at 12 noon.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation or
Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be
left in the chapel, or sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.