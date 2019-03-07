|
LATTAWAY Eileen Marie Sadly passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on 24th February 2019, aged 75 years.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 8th March in The Avon Room
of Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Rugby at 12 noon.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation or
Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be
left in the chapel, or sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 7, 2019
