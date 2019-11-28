|
EDNA ROSS (formerly Horton)
Passed away peacefully on
23rd November 2019, aged 93 years.
Loved, cherished and
missed by all her family.
The committal will take place
on Tuesday 17th December at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor at 11.45am, followed by a service to celebrate Edna's life at Daventry Methodist Church at 12.45pm.
Floral tributes or donations to Friends of Danetre Hospital may be sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 28, 2019