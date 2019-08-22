|
|
|
PINDER Eddie Passed away peacefully at
Galanos House on 10th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
A much loved man who will
be sadly missed by his wife, children,
grandchildren and friends.
The funeral service will take place
in the Drayton Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Friday 6th September 2019
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory
of Eddie may be made
to 'Galanos House'.
These may be made at the service.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 22, 2019