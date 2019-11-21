|
OGLE Dorothy Alice Dorothy passed away, peacefully,
on Wednesday 13th November,
aged 78 years.
Loving wife of Bert, mother to Tracey and Julie, devoted grandmother to Kelly, Craig, Danielle, Tasha, Jade and Jamie and great grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Nicholas Church, Willoughby on Friday 22nd November at 12 noon.
Family flowers only. Donations to
The British Heart Foundation may be left in the church, or sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 21, 2019