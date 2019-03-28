|
|
|
BUTCHER Dora Ann Ann sadly passed away on
14th March 2019 aged 83 years.
Loyal and loving Wife of Walter.
Much loved Mum of Wendy,
Christopher, David and the late Jane.
Caring Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
The family welcome anybody who knew Ann to join us at her Funeral Mass to take place at St Augustine's Roman Catholic Church Daventry on
Monday 8th April at 12.00 noon.
Flowers or donations for The
Stroke Association may be sent
please to John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors, 188
Watling Street East, Towcester,
Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More