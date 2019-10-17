Home

Elcock Desmond (Des) Passed away peacefully at home on 15th October 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Joy,
much loved dad to Joanne,
Annette, Margaret and Emma,
loving grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 10.15am at Holy Cross Church, Daventry followed by committal at 11.30am in the Drayton Room at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby. Family flowers only, donations if desired to RSPB Wildlife.
Any enquiries please contact
John Ward & Son
17 High Street, Daventry NN11 4BG
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 17, 2019
