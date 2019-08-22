Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
14:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium - Avon Room
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Daventry Town Football Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Palmer

Notice Condolences

Derek Palmer Notice
PALMER Derek Sadly passed away on
12th August 2019 at
Coventry Hospital, aged 68 years.

A much loved Husband & Dad,
who will be sadly missed
by family and friends.

Funeral service to be held
at Rainsbrook Crematorium -
Avon Room on Monday
2nd September at 2pm
and afterwards at
Daventry Town Football Club.
Family flowers only please.

Special thanks to all the Nurses
at Abbey House Surgery for
their care and support.

Donations in memory of Derek,
if desired, are for the wonderful
Stroke Unit at Coventry Hospital.
Cheques payable to U.H.C.W Charity
may be left at the service
or sent to Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
Tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.